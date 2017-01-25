Wrestling: Local teams set for area traditional tournament

Wrestlers for Apalachee and Winder-Barrow high schools will set their sights this weekend on qualifying for the GHSA Class AAAAAA sectionals as they compete in the Area 8-AAAAAA tournament Friday-Saturday at Lanier High School.
Wrestling will begin at 5 p.m. Friday after the area coaches meet Thursday night to determine individual seeding for each weight class, Winder-Barrow coach Jim Stoudenmire said.
The top four finishers will qualify for next weekend’s sectionals, which also will be held at Lanier.
Stoudenmire is hopeful for a strong performance from his group, including senior Keyshawn Dottin at 220 pounds. Dottin sat out Tuesday’s matches at Gainesville to rest an injury but should be ready to go Friday. He was the lone Bulldogg to medal at the East Metro traditional tournament at Alcovy High School last weekend.
“He’s proven he can compete against the other guys in our area, so hopefully he keeps it up,” Stoudenmire said. “Some of our other seniors haven’t fared as well this year against their area competition, but hopefully they’ll be able to turn the switch on and come out firing on all cylinders.”
Stoudenmire also is looking for success in the lower weight classes, including Morgan Bell at 106, Jett Clack at 120, Justin Heupel at 126 and Zach Thomas at 132.
“Zach is just a ninth-grader, but he has wrestled really well and come a long way,” Stoudenmire said. “I’m looking forward to these younger guys doing well this weekend. Our area is not loaded like some of the others are, but there are some really good wrestlers and spots and unfortunately they’re at spots where we feel like we’re stronger at.”
Meanwhile the Wildcats will look to feed off a strong performance at last weekend’s East Metro, where they finished ninth out of 40 teams.
Jackson Wadsworth placed first at 182 pounds, Corbin Lang was second at 220 (including a win over Dottin), Chance Wheeler was third at 195 and Preston Marlowe was fourth at 170.
