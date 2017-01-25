Auburn considers partnership with online university for learning program

Auburn City Council will consider, when it meets on Feb. 2, entering into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Columbia Southern University (CSU) for their Learning Partnership program.
Police chief Carl Moulder, at the work session meeting on Jan. 19, explained CSU of Orange Beach, Ala., is an online university accredited by the Distance Education and Accreditation Council and is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education.
Many CSU courses are geared toward a career in public service.
The Learning Partnership program is a non-binding agreement that allows CSU to offer a 10 percent tuition discount on all online classes to employees, their spouses and children, at no cost to the city.
The program also allows for an application fee waiver - $25.
Textbooks are provided at no additional cost.
Moulder said the program would be no cost to the city. The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, in the council chambers.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the Jan. 19 meeting, the council:
•met in closed session for approximately one hour to discuss personnel – vacant public works director’s position. No action was taken.
