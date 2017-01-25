Board of Commissioners approves purchase of chest compression devices

In a move Barrow County officials believe will ultimately save lives, the county Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to purchase seven automatic chest compression devices to be used by Barrow County Emergency Services.
The Lucas 2 devices will be purchased from Physio-Control, Inc. for just over $99,000 and will be paid for through the county’s general capital projects fund. The devices, which BCES Chief John Skinner hopes to have in use by March 1, deliver 100 compressions per minute to patients and are designed to be more efficient than humans giving compressions during emergencies.
They would fit approximately 95 percent of adults in the U.S. and most children 8 years old and up, Capt. Heath Williams with BCES said.
The Lucas 2 device is the sole compression one used within the Northeast Georgia Health System and there are currently 28 agencies in northeast Georgia using the devices, including Jackson and Hall counties, Skinner said.
Prior to the board’s vote Tuesday, county manager Mike Renshaw gave a ringing endorsement of the devices.
“A couple of years ago, I saw one of these devices demonstrated,” Renshaw said.
“I was very impressed with the technology two years ago and I’m sure it’s advanced since then. I’m convinced, after speaking with (Skinner) and some members of his department, that these devices do save lives.”
In other business Tuesday, the board:
•approved a job description to create a new position for senior manager of utility operations. The position will manage the operations of the water, wastewater and customer service functions of the utility for the county. The salary would be just over $69,000.
•approved a roughly $320,000 bid by SUEZ Water Advanced Solutions for improvements to the county’s 5 MG ground storage tank mixing system.
•received complaints from residents of Cash Road in Winder about cars speeding and making life dangerous for those who live on the small stretch of road north of Atlanta Highway and west of Pleasant Hill Church Road.
