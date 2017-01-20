A game of many extended runs between the Apalachee and Winder-Barrow boys basketball teams Friday night ultimately came down to the inside dominance of Wildcats center Derek Miller.
The 6-foot-6 junior scored a game-high 21 points, including 17 in the second half, and the Wildcats held off a furious late rally by the Bulldoggs for a 60-55 victory at Apalachee.
The win moved the Wildcats (9-10, 2-2 GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA) into control of the third seed in the region ahead of a Saturday home contest with Habersham Central. Winder-Barrow dropped to 1-3 in the region and 7-11 overall.
After leading by just two points at the half, Apalachee appeared to have locked the game down when Miller scored to put the Wildcats up 54-33 with 5:18 remaining. But then the Bulldoggs caught fire, going on an 11-0 run to trim the deficit to 10. They would get it as close as four points when senior guard Terence Butler, who finished with a team-high 19 and 13 in the final period, knocked down a 3-pointer with 25 seconds left to make it 59-55.
Winder-Barrow regained possession off a turnover, but after a block by Apalachee’s Ethan Morris and a failed shot attempt by Lamonta Mack, Miller grabbed the rebound, was fouled and knocked down a free throw with 7 seconds to go to put the game away.
Miller finished the night with 11 boards, using his tall frame to his advantage against a Winder-Barrow team whose tallest player listed is 6-foot-1.
“Derek was very active tonight,” Wildcat coach Kevin Morris said. “He was able to get off the double team and get some things going for us. We really love the way he’s playing right now.
“We really did a good job there at the end of handling their push. We had our runs and they had theirs. But the key thing was every time they had an extended run, we matched it.”
Things got off to a favorable start for the Bulldoggs, who carried a 10-4 lead into the second quarter, but the cushion didn’t last long. The Wildcats roared back with a 17-3 spurt that put them up 21-13. Winder-Barrow didn’t go away, though, grabbing six quick points late in the second quarter to make it 21-19 at the half.
The third quarter turned out to be the difference as the Wildcats opened the second half on a 13-0 tear, including a big 3-pointer from senior guard Ethan Morris, the coach’s son who scored all 12 of his points after the break. Winder-Barrow didn’t score a third-quarter point until Jay Griggs’ three with 4:24 left.
Kevin Morris was also complimentary of the play of his son and fellow seniors Rashad Eberhart and Omer Ahmed. Eberhart finished with 10 points, 6 assists, a pair of steals and drew three charges while Ahmed chipped in with 5 points and played a key role as court general.
“All three of them did a really good job,” Morris said. “They made played. They really wanted this one bad.”
Winder-Barrow girls 60, Apalachee 14
After an early defensive struggle, the girls’ game quickly turned into a one-sided affair as Winder-Barrow used its suffocating defense to force turnovers and create easy baskets in a 60-14 rout.
Sophomore point guard Chellia Watson led the way with 19 points on the strength of four 3-pointers.
“Chellia’s a scorer. She’s like Vinnie Johnson out there,” Lady Bulldogg coach Brandon Thomas said, comparing Watson and her quick scoring ability to the former Detroit Pistons star. “She got the most praise from us tonight for really getting to the glass which is something we’ve been talking and talking about but not necessarily doing that well. (Late Tennessee women’s coaching legend) Pat Summitt used to say ‘No rebounds, no rings.’ We’ve been doing a much better job on the glass lately.”
Winder-Barrow (13-5, 4-0) got the first points of the game with 4:37 left in the opening quarter and kicked it into gear from there, racing out to a 32-4 advantage at the half.
“We knew Apalachee would play smart defensively and they came out and guarded Chellia tight,” Thomas said. “I think the transition points off turnovers really helped us get going. I told our team that in games like this, some times you want to try to do everything in the first minute and can get too impatient. But we still had 32 points at the half.
“I told them I was proud because they didn’t change what we needed to do to try to make it happen. They just did what we needed to do.”
The Lady Bulldoggs were also glad to be back at full strength Friday night. Senior Lexi Maddox missed Tuesday’s game with the flu top-rated junior Olivia Nelson-Ododa missed practice Thursday with a stomach bug of her own and Latrice Perkins has been recovering from an ankle injury — all in addition to Watson, who missed an extended stretch of games earlier in the season with an ankle injury.
Thomas had particular high praise for Maddox, who finished the night with 14 points, including 10 in the first half.
“She’s been a consistent player all year for us,” Thomas said of the College of Charleston signee who transferred to Winder-Barrow from Clarke Central last season. “The things we asked her to do as part of the program and had to hammer at last year, we haven’t had to hammer this year. She’s playing mature, smart basketball.”
Meanwhile, Apalachee’s offensive woes continued. The Lady Wildcats (5-13, 0-4) didn’t score until Ann Dominguez’s jumper with 13 seconds left in the first quarter. Dominquez wound up leading the team with 4 points on the night.
“I felt like we got some good looks early. We just didn’t knock them down but that’s what you have to do in basketball,” Apalachee coach Gary Compton said. “I felt like we came out early and battled. We kept it scoreless there for a while, but after the scored and switched to their 1-3-1 (alignment), we just didn’t have much of an answer.”
