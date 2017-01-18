ght’s game at Habersham Central, the Winder-Barrow boys basketball team was saddled with a six-game losing streak, including a pair of overtime defeats, and in need of a positive.
Thanks to a stellar effort, the Bulldoggs finally got a positive boost and picked up a much-needed 72-39 win over the Raiders in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA contest. Terence Butler and Jay Griggs led the Bulldoggs (7-10, 1-2 region) with 17 points each.
Winder-Barrow led just 14-12 after the opening quarter but then busted out on a 22-0 run to take a 38-18 edge into the locker room.
“We needed this game. We needed something positive to happen,” Winder-Barrow coach Ron Garren said Tuesday night. “We had the opportunity to win some of those games we lost. We weren’t really competitive against Gainesville, but they’re just a really good basketball team.”
Butler was also a force for the Bulldoggs in that 85-56 defeat against the Red Elephants on Friday. The point guard poured in 27 points, including four 3-pointers, and Griggs added 11.
Gainesville was up 17-11 after a quarter but quickly stretched that cushion to 49-22 at the break.
The Bulldoggs suffered a 79-68 home loss to Clarke Central on Saturday in a non-region battled. Now it’s on to a short road trip to crosstown and region rival Apalachee on Friday. The game will tip off after the girls’ game, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Garren said the Bulldoggs will have to do two primary things in order to reverse the recent trend of losing to the Wildcats.
“We have to be able to handle their press,” Garren said. “I was real pleased with how we handled Gainesville’s. Then I was displeased with how we handled Clarke Central’s. We have to be more consistent, take care of the basketball and make good decisions.
“We also have to do a good job of keeping them off boards and limiting their second opportunities. That’s always a key for us, being such a small team.”
Winder-Barrow girls now 3-0 in region
Things haven’t gone as smoothly as Winder-Barrow girls coach Brandon Thomas might have liked, but the Lady Bulldoggs are now 3-0 in the region after knocking off Habersham Central 58-44 Tuesday night.
Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Chellia Watson paced the Lady Bulldoggs (11-5 overall) with 19 and 17 points, respectively.
Winder-Barrow was playing without Lexi Maddox, who was out with an illness, and a banged up Latrice Perkins, who injured her ankle Friday night against Gainesville.
“We got through it,” Thomas said. “Our bench played some big minutes tonight and we got some real good contributions there.”
The Lady Bulldoggs had to go to overtime Friday night at home before outlasting Gainesville 66-59.
Nelson-Ododa was on fire again, scoring 19 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.
Maddox had 17, Watson had 15 and Perkins chipped in with 14 before leaving late in the fourth quarter with her injury.
Sandwiched in between those two region victories, though, was a 68-33 loss to Class A superpower Holy Innocents in a showcase game at Archer High School on Saturday afternoon.
“We got kicked around in that game,” Thomas said. “I hope we learned some stuff from it and about what we can do to get better. But we’re moving on to focus on doing that.”
—
Barrow News-Journal correspondent Hal Miller contributed to this story.
