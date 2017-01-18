Wrestling: Apalachee tops Winder-Barrow in 'Best of Barrow' battle

The Winder-Barrow wrestling team’s Senior Night showdown with Apalachee started out well for the Bulldoggs, but the Wildcats came roaring back late for a 48-30 victory in the “Best of Barrow” battle Tuesday night.
It was Apalachee’s third win this season against Winder-Barrow, following a 36-35 triumph over the Bulldoggs on Jan. 10 in the GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA duals.
The Wildcats also prevailed 39-27 in a match in November.
After winning on a couple of forfeits at 106 and 113 pounds Tuesday, the Bulldoggs picked up another decision win from Jett Clack over Ethan Delay at 120. Jack Folson put the Wildcats on the board with a decision at 126.
But Winder-Barrow fired back when Aaron Fields topped Allan Fulk at 132 and 138 went to the Bulldoggs in a forfeit to make it 24-3.
But then Apalachee went on the tear that made the difference. After cutting the lead to 24-15 with forfeit victories at 145, 152 and 160, the Wildcats got three got four consecutive pins from Preston Marlowe over Zach Brooks at 170, Jackson Wadsworth over Cody Walker at 182, Chance Wheeler over Caleb Charron at 195 and Corbin Lang over Jake Lynn at 220 to seal the deal.
Winder-Barrow picked up another win at 285 when Keyshawn Dottin topped Cody Tobiaz.
Both teams will be back in action Friday and Saturday in the East Metro Tournament at Alcovy High School.
The Bulldoggs will compete at Gainesville on Tuesday.
Then both teams will gear up for the Area 8-AAAAAA traditional tournament Jan. 27-28 at Lanier with sectionals and state to follow.
