TERRELL: Is Trump up to the challenge?

The New Year is upon us and the positive change that many felt this country needed is en-route to the White House.
It’s going to be an interesting year to say the least, not just here in America but world-wide.
On the home front we are going to continue hearing the Democrats and the left whine; we are going to see if the Republicans are really thankful for getting back in the driver’s seat; and, we will see if Obama follows his failed legacy with a move out of the limelight or if he will continue to try to run the country as a failed President.
On the international scene, we may very well see the French follow the Brits and exit the European Union; Germany and France will take a tougher stance on Middle East refugees, and Russia will take a second look at pushing further into Cold War II.
Here at home, Donald Trump will move to center stage mid January. Trump’s actions, along with a Republican Congress will affect us here in Barrow County as much as any other citizen in this country.
Where do they start?
The Republicans must do something with Obamacare. The American people gave the Republican Party a mandate. Fail here and the conservative party will be its own executioner.
Unfortunately, it isn’t going to be an easy task. The Republicans simply can’t go into session in January and repeal Obamacare. They must either put a new plan on the table that is acceptable or begin to make piece meal changes over time.
The country’s conservative party has had plenty of time to put an acceptable plan together. There has been much talk over the past few years that they have been working on a plan. So far, we have only heard the talk and not observed the walk.
I don’t think they expected to win everything this year and they may already be in a hole of their own doing.
The Republicans also have to build a wall. The “Donald” promised a wall. That will be easier to do but Congress must then decide where and how people can come into the USA. It’s obvious that we need migrant labor in the spring and summer to help produce food for our tables and to do other tasks.
Congress must quickly settle on a plan that will allow migrants to move back and forth across the border.
Three other things Trump must do: repeal a number of Obama’s executive actions that affect the environment, business, production and banking; regain Israel as an ally; and show some immediate relief in our tax codes.
It’s easy to understand why major American corporations have large sums of money outside the United States. For them to bring their money home under current tax laws and structures would be crippling. Trump and his team must promote and develop financial incentives for American money to come home.
Perhaps, more important than everything listed above, is Trump’s appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court. His attention to the Supreme Court should be on his Day One agenda. Nothing else he wants to do will work if he doesn’t make the right call with his SC appointment.
Internationally, the world is in a mess.
The refugee problem and immigration issues are equally hot items with mandates issued by Trump and Republican Party voters. The public will not wait long to see some action taken on these issues.
Currently, the refugee situation out of the Middle East is causing social unrest, increases in crime and fiscal issues for host countries.
The United States will be better off to let the Mideast handle their own refugee problem. It will be cheaper for us to build a new city in the corner of Syria and Iraq and put it under the protection of the United Nations, than it will be for Europe and America to try to handle all of the refugees.
A major cultural clash is already underway in Europe and America. It will only get worse as refugees continue to try to resettle in Western Europe and America.
The people in the Middle East are looking to expand westward and not looking toward Russia or China with their totalitarian governments, or to other countries that share the same culture and religion.
Trump and the Republican Party are in the driver’s seat. America has the opportunity to regain its place of prominence in the world and to direct our destiny.
I hope they are up to the challenge.
—
Jimmy Terrell is a retired law enforcement official. He can be reached at ejterrell@gmail.com.
