A male juvenile was killed Thursday evening in a car wreck at the intersection of Ga. 316 and Ga. 81 in Barrow County.
According to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the accident at 7:40 p.m. The driver of a Honda Civic from Bethlehem was traveling eastbound on Ga. 316 and attempted to turn left onto Ga. 81 North. The driver of the Volvo S80 from Lawrenceville was traveling westbound on Ga. 316 and struck the Honda Civic, causing it to split in half.
The juvenile male was an occupant of the Honda Civic and was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released by authorities.
The highway was shut down for approximately three hours and the accident remains under investigation.
Updated: One killed in Barrow wreck
