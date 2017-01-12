Updated: 5-year-old boy killed in Barrow wreck

Thursday, January 12. 2017
A 5-year-old boy was killed Thursday evening in a car wreck at the intersection of Ga. 316 and Ga. 81 in Barrow County.

James Manders was pronounced dead at the scene after the driver of the Honda Civic of Bethlehem he was traveling in attempted to turn left off 316 onto 81 and was hit by a Volvo from Lawrenceville around 7:40 p.m., causing the Civic to split in half.

Manders was identified as the victim on a GoFundMe page set up for his family on Friday.

That page can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/remebering-james-manders.

The highway was shut down for approximately three hours and the accident remains under investigation.
