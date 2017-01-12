Winder Housing Authority board to meet Tuesday

Thursday, January 12. 2017
The Housing Authority of the City of Winder Board of Commissioners will have its regular board meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. in the Wimberly Center conference room, located at 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winder.
