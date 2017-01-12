Skip to first row site navigation
Winder Housing Authority board to meet Tuesday
Winder Housing Authority board to meet Tuesday
Thursday, January 12. 2017
The Housing Authority of the City of Winder Board of Commissioners will have its regular board meeting Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 2 p.m. in the Wimberly Center conference room, located at 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winder.
Recent Comments
kelly pickens
about
Statham police chief, mayor defend officer, department
Wed, Jan 11, 2017 - 05:20 PM
It's useless to point out the obvious to some of the one's commenting on this story. They real [...]
BH
about
Statham police chief, mayor defend officer, department
Wed, Jan 11, 2017 - 03:08 PM
On Jan 8, 2017, I noted the chief posted a 9-page letter to the Statham Police Dept Facebook [...]
David Yackman
about
Lawrenceville man arrested in Auburn in scrap metal scheme
Sat, Jan 07, 2017 - 10:43 AM
So... how about some details? What scrap yard was he stealing from? Where did he sell the st [...]
JT
about
Man killed in Braselton restaurant, suspect in custody
Fri, Jan 06, 2017 - 03:20 PM
My husband and I remember Clint from when he worked at Sonny's. He was a most kind, sweet, and [...]
Barrow County Teacher and Parent
about
School system officials pitch ‘center of innovation’ to Board of Education
Thu, Jan 05, 2017 - 08:57 PM
I'm disappointed in the language you used to open your article.The term "gee whiz" sounds chil [...]
Gloria
about
Man killed in Braselton restaurant, suspect in custody
Thu, Jan 05, 2017 - 09:05 AM
Hi,my son was with him that night in the bar they were outside when Clint came back in to the [...]
