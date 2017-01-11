Basketball: BCA teams sweep past Covenant Christian

The Bethlehem Christian Academy teams picked up non-region victories at Covenant Christian on Tuesday.
Drew Peevy fueled the Knights’ 46-40 victory with a 16-point performance while Tristen Green tripped in with 11.
BCA coach Mike Elmankabady said the Knights got a lift on defense and on the boards from Michael Tuscano down the stretch while Green provided the spark that allowed them to put the game away in the second half.
In the girls game, the Lady Knights enjoyed a 60-20 blowout victory with Rebekah Doolittle pouring in 14 points and Olivia Morgan adding 9 to aid in the victory.
Bailey Brown and Stella Byrd scored 8 points apiece.
Both BCA teams improved to 3-7 on the year and will resume GISA Region 1-AAA play Friday at home against Loganville Christian.
The girls game will tip off at 6 p.m. with the boys to follow.
