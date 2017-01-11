Wrestling: Apalachee places 5th, Winder-Barrow 6th at area duals

The dual format turned out to be the worst enemy for the Apalachee and Winder-Barrow wrestling teams Tuesday during the GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA duals at Gainesville Middle School.
The duals had been postponed last week due to weather.
The Wildcats finished fifth out of six teams while the Bulldoggs came in last in the round-robin format.
Lanier won the area title while Gainesville took second place.
Those teams advanced to the Class AAAAAA duals in Macon, which are set for this weekend. Apalachee defeated Winder-Barrow in the teams’ head-to-head matchup.
Both Apalachee coach Randy Hill and Winder-Barrow coach Jim Stoudenmire were expecting it to be tough sledding Tuesday because lack of numbers in some weight classes forced them to forfeit in some matches against the other area teams. Still, both coaches said they saw some strong individual performances that could give their wrestlers a boost ahead of the area, sectional and state traditional format tournaments.
