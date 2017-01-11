Commissioners approve re-zonings for subdivisions

The Barrow County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved a pair of rezoning requests that will allow for subdivisions.
A request by Southfork Homes, LLC to rezone 24 acres at the corner of Pleasant Hill Church Road and Ga. 211 in Winder to allow for the building of 15 single-family homes was approved.
The project is proposed as an open-space subdivision and there will be 2.8 acres of open space, according to county documents.
The board also approved a request by J. Garrett Reed to rezone nearly 26 acres at the corner of City Pond Road and Rockwell Church Road in Winder to allow for 61 single-family homes.
In other business Tuesday, commissioners:
•approved the appointment of Commissioner Ben Hendrix as chairman pro tem. The appointment is an annual one and Hendrix would preside over the commission in the event of Chairman Pat Graham’s absence.
•approved the county’s local emergency operation plan for 2017.
•approved the purchase of a new 2016 John Deere loader in the amount of $127,000 to be paid for with 2012 SPLOST money.
•approved the purchase of 27 tough book computers for the Sheriff’s Office’s deputy patrol cars in the amount of $47,871 to be paid for with 2012 SPLOST money.
Tuesday’s meeting was the first in a new four-year term for Commissioner Bill Brown, who formerly served on the board and won election back to it in November.
