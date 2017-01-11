Brown takes over as new executive director at Adult Literacy Barrow

This year is providing literally a fresh start for Adult Literacy Barrow — a new location, new staffers and, after a nearly five-month vacancy, a new executive director.
Sally Brown, a GED instructor at Lanier Technical College for the past 15 years, was selected recently to lead the organization and started work with the part-time position Dec. 1.
She was one of three finalists interviewed by the organization’s board of directors.
Brown will also continue in her current part-time instructor capacity with Lanier Tech.
“I’m very excited to get to work,” Brown said. “Adult education has been a passion of mine for quite some time now, and now instead of just working with my students, I can help get more programs going around the county.”
Brown has also been involved with local nonprofit organizations, including Habitat for Humanity and the American Red Cross.
“She has handled grant monies and donations and has keen sense of responsibility, which makes her perfect for Adult Literacy Barrow,” board chair Susan Wages said of Brown this week in an email. “Sally is very passionate about the adult education program in Barrow County. She has ideas of expanding the offerings and is an out-of-the box thinker. She believes that where there is a need, there can be a solution.
“Sally is a problem solver and an encourager for our mission of elevating the level of education of our citizens in Barrow County. This, too, makes her perfect for Adult Literacy Barrow. Our board of directors is so pleased that she has agreed to the role of executive director.”
