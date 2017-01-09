Area wrestling duals pushed back again

Posted by
Administrator
in Sports Headlines
Monday, January 9. 2017
Comments (0)
The GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA wrestling duals, which Winder-Barrow and Apalachee are slated to compete in, have been postponed for a second time.

The duals, which were initially scheduled for Saturday morning and then pushed back to Monday morning, have been delayed to noon Tuesday at Gainesville Middle School in the aftermath of wintry weather in northeast Georgia over the weekend.

The delay is due to Habersham County Schools being closed Monday. Habersham Central is one of the area teams.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.