The GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA wrestling duals, which Winder-Barrow and Apalachee are slated to compete in, have been postponed for a second time.
The duals, which were initially scheduled for Saturday morning and then pushed back to Monday morning, have been delayed to noon Tuesday at Gainesville Middle School in the aftermath of wintry weather in northeast Georgia over the weekend.
The delay is due to Habersham County Schools being closed Monday. Habersham Central is one of the area teams.
Area wrestling duals pushed back again
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)