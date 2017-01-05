Winter storm warning issued for Barrow County

The National Weather Service in Atlanta has issued a winter storm warning for north Georgia, including Barrow County, which will be in effect from 4 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday.

According to the advisory, the wintry precipitation will begin as rain early Friday evening before transitioning to a mix of rain, sleet and snow then completely snow overnight through Saturday morning. The forecast calls for accumulations as much as two to four inches in the area. Possibly strong wind is also expected.

The snow could be heavy at times and the conditions will make roads slick and potentially dangerous for traveling. Temperatures Friday evening are forecast to be in the low to mid 30s before falling into the mid to upper 20s Saturday morning. Highs for Saturday afternoon will be in the 30s and some areas may struggle to rise above freezing, according to the advisory.

Residents are advised to only travel in an emergency and if you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Check back for updates.
