The Winder-Barrow-Apalachee high school basketball games scheduled for Friday at Winder-Barrow have been moved up two hours earlier in the day as wintry weather makes its way toward northeast Georgia.
The varsity girls game has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. Friday and will be followed by the boys at 6:30 p.m., Winder-Barrow athletic director Rob McFerrin said in an email Thursday afternoon. The junior varsity girls game will be played at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Winder-Barrow while the ninth-grade boys game will be at 3:30 p.m. at Apalachee.
Winder-Barrow's games scheduled for Saturday evening at Lanier are still on for now, but the school is awaiting a definite decision from Lanier, McFerrin said.
Apalachee is currently scheduled to host Dacula beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, but athletic director Ralph Neeley said a definite decision on that game will be made Friday morning.
Bethlehem Christian Academy's games at Dominion Christian in Marietta scheduled for Friday have been moved up in time. The girls are now scheduled to tip off at 3:45 p.m. with the boys to follow.
In other sports schedule changes:
•Winder-Barrow's swim meet at Habersham Central has been cancelled.
•The GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA wrestling duals at Gainesville, which Winder-Barrow and Apalachee will be competing in, have been postponed from Saturday morning to Monday at Gainesville Middle School. Weigh-ins will be at 11 a.m. with wrestling to follow as soon as possible afterward.
Check back for updates.
Apalachee, Winder-Barrow basketball games moved up to earlier Friday; other sports schedule changes announced ahead of wintry weather
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)