The GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA duals have been postponed to Monday morning at Gainesville Middle School due to impending wintry weather. Weigh-in will be at 11 a.m. with wrestling to follow as soon as possible afterward.
The duals, which Winder-Barrow and Apalachee will be competing in, had been scheduled for Saturday morning, but have been pushed back due to the snow that is expected to pass through northeast Georgia late Friday night and Saturday morning.
Look for coverage of the duals in next week's issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Area wrestling duals moved to Monday due to weather
