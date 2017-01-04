Football: White selected to Georgia Sportswriters Association all-state team

The Winder-Barrow High School football team had another player receive a postseason accolade last week.
Bulldogg senior linebacker Mason White was named honorable mention on the Georgia Sportswriters Association’s GHSA Class AAAAAA all-state team after he helped lead the Bulldoggs to their third consecutive state playoff appearance in 2016.
A second-team All-Region 8-AAAAAA selection, White recorded 132 tackles, including 91 first hits and 41 assists.
He had nine tackles for loss, five sacks, four fumble recoveries and two interceptions, one of which went for a touchdown.
White joined senior punter Drake Power as the two Winder-Barrow players to earn all-state recognition this season.
Power was a first-team selection by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, but did not make the sportswriters’ list.
He was the first Bulldogg in 20 years to be selected first-team.
