Winder-Barrow, Apalachee set for area wrestling duals

In the first half of the season, the toughest obstacle for both the Apalachee and Winder-Barrow wrestling teams has been navigating the numbers game.
The Wildcats have struggled to fill out some of the lower weight classes while the Bulldoggs have dealt with low attendance at tournaments over the holidays.
And neither team has any time to get back in much of a rhythm as they get set for the GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA duals 9 a.m. Saturday at Gainesville Middle School.
“When area duals are the week you come back to school, and you haven’t been in the room, it’s really hard to be fully prepared,” Winder-Barrow coach Jim Stoudenmire said this week. “We’ve had several kids out for various reasons so it’s going to be hard for them to get back in top shape and be ready to go against the caliber of wrestlers we’ll see this weekend.”
The Bulldoggs figure to be strong up top with seniors Cameron Best at 285 pounds, Kesean Dottin at 220, Christian Cardinal at 195 and Bailey Leazer at either 160 or 170 and Stoudenmire believes they can be competitive across the board.
But some uncertainty remains for the Bulldoggs heading into Saturday because they have yet to see much of the competition the rest of the area has to offer — something Stoudenmire hopes the round-robin format will change.
“We haven’t seen Habersham Central at all. We haven’t seen Dacula since the first weekend of the season when both teams had football players out. We have seen Lanier and Apalachee a couple of times and we haven’t seen Gainesville yet,” Stoudenmire said. “So it’s a good opportunity for us to get a look at where we stand heading toward the area traditional tournament. I would love for us to have an extra week to prepare, but that’s not in the cards for us. So hopefully we can win some team matches and some individual matches to help us get ready for the traditional tournaments.”
Meanwhile, the Wildcats have seen each of their area opponents to this point, but coach Randy Hill knows his team will battle with thin numbers in the lower weight classes. But the Wildcats do have some talent in the upper classes that should give them a boost on Saturday, including Chance Wheeler, Jackson Wadsworth, Preston Marlowe, Corbin Lang and Sam Skinner.
“Having to forfeit or wrestle a young guy in those classes makes it tough to do well (in the dual format),” Hill said.
“But we have some very good older guys who will give us a chance and hopefully that will set them up well for the traditional tournament.
“We’re going to do the best we can with what we’ve got — wrestle hard and wrestle well.”
Stoudenmire agreed that while a strong finish in the area duals is a goal, the Bulldoggs will treat this weekend as an opportunity to best position itself for the area, sectional and state traditional tournaments over the next month.
“If we go in and wrestle really well, we’ve got a realistic chance at finishing in the top two as a team and going to the state duals (next weekend in Macon),” Stoudenmire said.
“But if each kid does the best he can, the team dual thing will take care of itself.
“We’re really hoping we’ll match up and wrestle well in those spots just to build up some criteria for the state traditional tournament.”
Winder-Barrow, Apalachee set for area wrestling duals
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)