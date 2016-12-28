Football: Bulldogg punter selected first-team all-state by AJC

Drake Power isn’t a punter by nature but as it turned out, the position was a natural fit for him.
The Winder-Barrow senior punter was selected last week to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s GHSA Class AAAAAA all-state first team. With the honor, he became the first Bulldogg player to earn a first-team all-state selection since offensive lineman Matt Sorrells in 1996 and just the 10th ever, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Power, who also earned first-team all-Region 8-AAAAAA and MainStreet Newspapers all-area selections, averaged 42.2 yards per punt this fall for the Bulldoggs, who went 5-6 and advanced to the state playoffs. Six of his punts traveled longer than 50 yards — including a school-record 69-yarder — and for good measure, he booted one 50 yards in a Fellowship of Christian Athletes all-star game in Athens on Dec. 17 while Bulldogg coach Heath Webb manned the sidelines.
Webb said Power’s accomplishment was a special one and noted his devotion to the team as the 6-foot-1, 190-pounder also saw playing time on offense at wide receiver, on defense at linebacker and on other special teams assignments.
“I’m really proud of Drake,” Webb said. “He’s not a punter by nature, but we had a need there and he stepped up.
“He’s a good all-around player. He was a team player who did whatever we needed.”
Power still has a chance for more accolades for his stellar season of punting as the Georgia Sportswriters Association is expected to release its all-state team in conjunction with the Associated Press in the coming days.
