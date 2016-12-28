Woman arrested after Statham council meeting

Kelly Pickens of Atlanta, one of the critics who are seeking the firing of Statham police officer Marc Lofton, was charged with disruption of a public meeting and disorderly conduct after the Statham City Council meeting last week.
The charges are expected to go before Statham municipal court.
Pickens was one of several people who attended the council meeting and tried to speak.
Mayor Robert Bridges told the crowd only residents of Statham would be allowed to talk. He called several names and Pickens said, “Not here” to almost all of them.
A group of 17 people attempted to sign up to speak at the council meeting. That led to Bridges’ dictum that only residents would speak. More than half of the group were not residents of the town.
While Bridges was calling the names of Statham residents, Pickens said they were not there because they had been told they would not be allowed to speak.
Complaints have been registered about Lofton and his arrests with the police department, the district attorney and city council since the summer of 2015.
Ten of those complaining spoke before council at its November meeting
Pickens said twice during the meeting last week she should be allowed to speak on a “point of order” because Police Chief Allan Johnston brought up the controversy over Lofton’s arrests during his talk at the meeting.
City attorney Thomas Mitchell said a “point of order” in Robert’s Rules of Order is for the city council only, not for members of the public. He also said council meetings are open to the public, but not anyone may speak at them. Speaking is limited to the rules and procedures of the council, he said.
Pickens was arrested after she was escorted from city hall. She argued with city police in front of the city hall.
Pickens was taken to the Barrow County jail, but was later released.
The reasoning for her release was different from her and Statham Police Chief Allan Johnston.
Johnston said she was cited because if the police department had sought warrants Pickens would have been in jail overnight.
“I wasn’t going to leave her in jail overnight,” Johnston said.
Pickens had a different version.
“I got arrested for saying, ‘goddamn,’ to Officer Wood. He was trying to tell me that it wasn’t their fault what was happening in Statham and I simply pointed out that if they were allowing it to happen then it was too their … fault. Legally protected free speech anywhere else but Statham.”
She also said she would have been held in the county jail except an officer there “told me he was getting me out right then.”
She said, “Wood tried to put a 72-hour hold on me.”
