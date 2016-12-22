Winder man charged in 25 car burglaries

A Winder man was arrested Thursday in connection with 25 car burglaries in several different neighborhoods since last weekend.
According to a Winder Police Department news release, Calvin Barnes, 18, of Huckleberry Lane in Winder, has been charged with 25 total felony counts of entering auto and one misdemeanor count of theft by receiving stolen property. He was transported to the Barrow County Detention Center.
Police received numerous calls earlier this week in reference to cars being entered in several neighborhoods in close proximity of each other. The crimes were all committed within a couple of days, and Barnes emerged as the prime suspect. He was found to be on active probation for convictions of theft and entering auto that Winder police charged him with in February 2015.
Police conducted a search of Barnes’ home and were able to recover many of the items reported missing over the past few days. Of all the vehicles that were entered, only one of them was locked by the owner. The rest of them had been left unlocked.
The investigation is still ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.
