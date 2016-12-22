Sheriff's Office: Bethlehem Target burglary consistent with those in 3 states

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories & Breaking News
Thursday, December 22. 2016
Comments (0)
A burglary of the Target store in Bethlehem this week is "consistent with" other burglaries committed in middle Georgia, West Virginia and Tennessee, according to investigators.

The store was broken into about 1:50 a.m. Tuesday when two suspects entered by cutting through the roof and dropping down into a restroom area. The suspects broke into an ATM machine, seizing an unknown amount of money, and stole roughly $750 worth of electronics, including four Galaxy tablets and a Drone Backpack.

The manager of the store arrived just after 3:30 a.m., found the ATM destroyed and notified authorities of the break-in. Investigators have determined there is a yellow crowbar and sledgehammer that were used to gain access to the ATM and that is consistent with the Target burglaries in the other states.

No arrests had been made in the case as of noon Thursday.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
To leave a comment you must approve it via e-mail, which will be sent to your address after submission.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Copyright © 2008-2015 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.