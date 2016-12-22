A burglary of the Target store in Bethlehem this week is "consistent with" other burglaries committed in middle Georgia, West Virginia and Tennessee, according to investigators.
The store was broken into about 1:50 a.m. Tuesday when two suspects entered by cutting through the roof and dropping down into a restroom area. The suspects broke into an ATM machine, seizing an unknown amount of money, and stole roughly $750 worth of electronics, including four Galaxy tablets and a Drone Backpack.
The manager of the store arrived just after 3:30 a.m., found the ATM destroyed and notified authorities of the break-in. Investigators have determined there is a yellow crowbar and sledgehammer that were used to gain access to the ATM and that is consistent with the Target burglaries in the other states.
No arrests had been made in the case as of noon Thursday.
Sheriff's Office: Bethlehem Target burglary consistent with those in 3 states
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)