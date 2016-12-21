Holliday breaks pole vault record

Cook Holliday’s long and decorated career in track and field has seen him win state championships as both an athlete and coach, make all-state in high school and all-conference in college.
But until earlier this month, he had never achieved the title of all-American. Now he can claim that one, too.
Holliday, 74, the former longtime track and field coach from Winder-Barrow High School, broke the pole vault record for the 70-74-year-old age group to earn a gold medal and all-American status at the Florida Senior Olympic Games Dec. 10-11 in Clearwater.
Holliday also earned a silver medal in the javelin and a bronze in the discus throw while competing in the high jump as well.
Holliday’s performance followed a dominant showing in July when he won six gold medals at the Georgia Games at Marietta High School. He now turns his focus to the USA Track and Field national masters championships, which will be held in June, with a chance to go to the world championships later in the year.
Holliday said last week the Florida games, which were open to competitors from the entire world, were more competitive than the Georgia event. All but five states were represented in Clearwater.
“At 74, I finally made it,” Holliday said with a laugh about his new all-American status. “It’s pretty exciting to me. This is just another part of my life that I’ve fallen in love with.”
For Holliday, who set a state pole vault record at Wilcox Central High School (now Wilcox County) in 1960, earned all-conference honors at Wyoming, won four state titles as a coach at Treutlen High School and two more in a quarter-century at Winder-Barrow, it might have been tempting for him to settle into old age.
But that’s just not in his competitive nature. So the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association hall-of-famer began competing in the rigorous masters competitions this year.
“At 74, I didn’t just want to sit on my butt and fill up with cholesterol,” Holliday said. “I got into this to extend my life and stay healthy.”
Holliday, who will compete in a national championships tune-up event at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C. next month, has picked up a steady workout routine since reviving his athletic career. His regimen includes lifting weights at Anytime Fitness three days a week and practicing his field events twice a week.
“The biggest obstacle I’m having right now is I’m injured,” said Holliday, who tweaked his quadriceps during the Florida competition. “I see these folks my age competing at a high level and that stimulates me. I’ve been going too fast and too hard too early. But I’m in it to win it and I’m going to try to improve every day.”
Holliday says he hopes he can be an inspiration for people his age living in the area to become more physically active.
“I would encourage it because there are a lot of people all over the country doing stuff like this,” he said.
“It’s never too late. Your body was really made to move. A lot of elderly people will say, ‘I’m too old for this.’ But that’s just not true.
“Age is just a number.”
