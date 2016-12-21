Basketball: Wildcat teams swept at Baldwin

Apalachee boys basketball coach Kevin Morris didn’t mince words Tuesday night when describing his disappointment over his team’s performance the past week.
The GHSA Class AAAAAA Wildcats dropped their third straight game Tuesday night, 52-35 against Class AAAA Baldwin in a non-region contest in Milledgeville to fall to 5-5 on the year.
The loss followed a 68-53 defeat at Cedar Shoals in Athens on Saturday and 57-51 loss at Monroe Area on Friday.
“We’ve got to get tougher,” Morris said. “The last two games, we’ve played against very tough opponents and we did not match their physicality. That’s something we’re going to fix and we’re either going to do with the guys we have playing now or we’re going to find different people — one way or the other.
“Something we really pride ourselves on is being tough and giving a great effort, and that hasn’t been there the last couple games.”
Rashad Eberhart led the way for the Wildcats on Tuesday with 7 points while four other players posted 6 apiece. Apalachee was without its leading scorer in point guard Omer Ahmed, who missed the game due to an illness.
“That hurt us a little bit depth-wise and in terms of scoring ability,” Morris said. “Overall, we just didn’t do a good job overall with the long trip.”
The Wildcats will return to action today at 6:30 p.m. when they host Class AAA Banks County.
Morris expects the Leopards and the teams the Wildcats will see in next week’s holiday tournament at Discovery High School to be tough competition.
“We want to play tough quality opponents,” he said. “Hopefully this stretch of the schedule will help prepare us for region play.”
Lady Wildcats
fall to Baldwin
Meanwhile, the Lady Wildcats also lost at Baldwin on Tuesday, 67-36, to drop to 4-5 on the season.
Shania Thomas led Apalachee with 15 points while Nakia Hooks had 12.
Baldwin led 12-10 after a quarter before stretching the lead to 32-15 at halftime.
“We played a better game the last two quarters, but they were able to hit some shots that normally don’t fall,” Lady Wildcat coach Gary Compton said. “Every time we made a run, they answered. But the overall effort was a lot better, which is encouraging.”
The Lady Wildcats will also host Banks County today with tip-off set for 5 p.m. They will then join the boys at the tournament at Discovery Dec. 27-29.
The holiday tournament will be the final tune-up for both teams before they open up Region 8-AAAAAA play at crosstown rival Winder-Barrow on Jan. 6.
