Statham transfer station opposed

A proposal for a solid waste transfer station in Statham apparently won’t be getting a permit any time soon from the city.
The transfer station, which would sit on about eight acres of land in the Statham Industrial Park, generated opposition from Robert Wall, owner of CableEast, a fiber optic company in the park, and a number of area residents.
The group attended the City Council work session last week.
Wall and some supporters also were at the council meeting Tuesday.
Mayor Robert Bridges told Wall after his presentation Thursday, “the city will not be giving a permit (for the transfer station) until a judge or lawyer tells us to.”
Wall said he appreciates the city’s work with him and emphasized his company and he support the city. But he also said he has retained a Winder lawyer.
Wall argued that the city’s zoning of M-1 for the property does not allow for a transfer station.
He said it would require a “conditional use” permit, which could be approved only after a specific hearing, and advertising, about it.
Wall also said the industrial park has protective covenants which would not allow for the transfer station in the park. Those covenants require property owners to get permission for anything “that’s not a standard use,” he said.
“We think the legal facts are on our side on more than one front,” he said.
Wall said the same people had tried to establish a transfer station in Oconee and Barrow counties and had been rejected.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, Wall repeated his contention that a council vote in May 2015 was not appropriate for the transfer station use of the property.
In other business, the council approved extending the closing date for a Georgia Environmental Financing Authority loan until May.
Jerry Hood, vice president with Environmental Management Inc., the city’s engineer, told council that should be enough time to complete work at the wastewater treatment plant.
He said the change would not alter the interest rate or the total amount of the loan for the wastewater plant improvements.
