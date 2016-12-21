Tag readers reason for increased fine money, Statham police chief contends

Revenue from fines has tripled since 2014 in Statham because the town bought license plate readers, which give police specific information about traffic violation or outstanding warrants, the city’s police chief said at last week’s City Council work session.
The city’s revenue from fines was budgeted at about $71,000 for 2014. It is now budgeted at $250,000.
Statham and its police department have been under fire from a group of citizens who have complained that Officer Marc Lofton has made illegal stops, lied about the circumstances and/or charges and made up charges against those he stopped.
Chief Allan Johnston started to give the same report about tag readers at Tuesday’s council meeting. He veered into talking about the effects of drugs, saying the department would continue “aggressive” enforcement.
He repeatedly said the city could not get rid of drugs, but Johnston emphasized anyone who uses or sells drugs should go elsewhere.
“If this is your way of life, I suggest you don’t come to Statham,” Johnston said.
He also said he told Mayor Robert Bridges if the department “went after” drugs, “the pushback’s coming. Well, here it is.”
The department was accused in November of “policing for profit.”
Johnston’s report Thursday was to refute that accusation.
“The accusation of ‘policing for profit’ is absurd and false,” Johnston declared. “We are doing our job — what we were hired to do.
“If I were running a ‘policing for profit’ campaign, why not hire 20 more officers and have court fines in the cool millions,” Johnston said in his report.
He said officers could “sit on the side of the road and just wait for an alert” to ensure increases in money from fines.
He said Statham bought the LPRs in 2014. The device reads tags of passing cars and checks insurance coverage, tags’ expiration dates, driver’s licenses, warrants against the registered owner and whether or not the car is stolen.
He said the reader “gives the officer an alert and photo of the tag or vehicle all in a fraction of a second.”
He called the LPRs “a great tool,” but he said the readers are expensive.
Johnston said Statham police have had 342,000 “detections” since they were bought but could only get cars stopped for 3,613 of those.
He said that is because only one officer is on duty at a time.
Department of Transportation traffic counts show that more than 47,000 vehicles a day go through Statham on six roads or intersections. More than half that total is for Ga. 316 between Athens and Interstate 85.
Traffic through the town is more than 17.2 million vehicles a year, Johnston said.
