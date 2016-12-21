A state legal office for attorneys issued a letter Tuesday that does not “find any cause to support criminal charges” against a Statham police officer.
However, the letter from the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia also says, “It is important that Officer (Marc) Lofton receive additional training if he intends to continue making DUI cases, especially where prescription drugs are involved.”
The PAC was asked to review DUI – less safe cases brought by Lofton. District Attorney Brad Smith referred the cases to the legal agency.
He said a group of citizens had brought him a set of cases that he reviewed. The same people, he said, brought another half dozen cases to him Dec. 8.
He referred the cases to the PAC on Dec. 12.
Charles Spahos, executive director of the PAC of Georgia, said his office reviewed the cases and the letter was to be sent to Smith on Tuesday.
Smith forwarded the letter to the Barrow News-Journal.
Lofton has been the target of complaints by a group of citizens for months. He has been accused of making up charges, lying on incident reports and lying when he testifies.
Statham Police Chief Allan Johnston prepared a report, which shows Lofton brought DUI – less safe charges in more than 50 cases.
DUI – less safe is a charge that does not require a specific level of intoxication. Many of Lofton’s cases involved drugs rather than alcohol.
Spahos says in the letter, “DUI-drug cases are significantly more complex than alcohol cases, especially when prescription drugs are involved.
“Considerable training is required to recognize which drugs have the potential to cause impairment, and how to conduct a DUI investigation designed to ascertain whether a subject is genuinely less safe to drive as a result of consumption.
“From a review of Officer Lofton’s training records as well as observations of his investigations, he does not have the training required to regularly make effective DUI cases involving prescription drugs.
Spahos lists several DUI training programs that would be available for Lofton, or any law enforcement officer.
Although the PAC letter said no evidence of criminal acts were found, it also says, “This is not to say there were not significant errors in several of the DUI-drug investigations provided to us for review.”
A group of 10 people spoke at the November Statham City Council meeting, complaining about Lofton.
One woman charged the city and the police department with “policing for profit.”
Another group of 17 people signed up to speak at Tuesday’s meeting. However, most of them did not attend the meeting. One woman was telling members of the audience that city officials had told them before the meeting they would not be allowed to speak.
Mayor Robert Bridges said only residents of Statham could speak. He called several names, none of whom were at the meeting.
Two women tried to speak and were escorted from the meeting. One woman contended she should be allowed to talk on a “point of order” because Johnston had raised issues on which she wanted to respond.
Thomas Mitchell, city attorney, said Robert’s Rules of Order, which outline “point of order,” said it is for the council, or body following the rules, not for private citizens.
Mary Williams, the other woman, said she has “her business” in Statham. She said Johnston told her mother he could arrest her for drunk driving. Her mother takes blood pressure medicine, Williams said.
The crowd at the council meeting — perhaps 30 people — outnumbered those who came to complain about Lofton and the police.
In addition to Johnston’s talk, the agenda included reports about good works by the city from the American Legion, a city employee and two members of council.
They talked about Bridges’ efforts to help a Vietnam veteran pay an overdue water bill, the Christmas festival, Sunflower Festival and the Christmas clothes giveaway.
Bridges told the crowd, “Regardless of what they (the opponents) say, we’re going to work on the drug problem.”
Perry Barton, council member, urged residents to “talk to the city rather than Facebook” when they hear charges and stories.
But take heart - this article is remarkable in the PAC group of attorneys indicate that from their review, Lofton's arrests had errors and he needs training. I could paraphrase that to read "he does not know how to do the job correctly or effectively." One YouTube video title indicated his actions were dumb as a box of rocks. But I get the picture. The PAC attorneys indicate clearly that Lofton had issues. One must then conclude that Statham Police chief knew or should have known about Lofton's shortcomings and taken steps long before now. There NOW appears to be truth to the allegations that the mayor and chief wanted to sweep this under the rug - but were unable to do so because of Ms. Pickens and the group and CBS46 shining a light on it.
Ms. Pickens and those wrongly arrested by Lofton have made their case.
Maybe Lofton's actions will not be judged to be criminal, but I am very curious what a jury would say about the officers who executed the retaliatory arrest on 12/20. That looked criminal to me, with civil suit implication to boot.
And back to the original arrests - what does the mayor, chief, council plan to do now to make amends, now that it is clear that Lofton had issues all along.
Does the mayor think that he should just say "oops" and that should take care of it? Those wrongly accused have suffered! Mayor, chief, council - you owe them big.
Sadly this has been mishandled. Poor marks for all of the city officials. Perhaps if the city officials and chief approached those wronged with AN APOLOGY, humility, and courtesy, you could begin to craft a solution before things escalate further.
Good luck to Statham - make it right and then start to heal.