TERRELL: The ‘Don’s’ contract with America

We may be on the verge of a seeing a new “Godfather.”
Introducing the new “Don,” President-elect Donald Trump.
Marlon Brando and Al Pacino could only wish to have this role. If Trump does as well in his tenure as president as Brando and Pacino did in the Godfather movies, we’re off and running.
Regardless of the final vote count, we have a President elected by a mandate of the people and for the people. He has a strong chance of challenging the late Ronald Reagan as one of America’s most popular presidents.
If he fails, he will become a Barack Obama or a Jimmy Carter.
Let’s hope for success.
When you look at a map of the Electoral College, you can see why our forefathers created the college. Had we gone with a popular vote, six or seven metropolitan areas along the East and West coasts would have elected Hillary R. Clinton as president.
Trump went on record saying what the American people wanted to hear. He has proposed a contract with America. We can now see if he stays true to the course.
The president-elect has said he first wants “…to restore honesty and accountability, bringing change to Washington.”
I wish him luck. It’s a long time coming and it won’t be easy.
Washington, D.C. has become a haven for the self-righteous, for deal makers and deal breakers. There may be more back scratchers in Washington D.C. than we can find in all of our state capitals added together, especially on the first day of each legislative session.
As the first item in his contract, Trump lists supporting a constitutional amendment to impose term limits on all members of Congress.
Lots of luck on that one. It pays to be a member of the U.S. congressional delegation.
Get elected and get a pension. Stay a term or two and get a job as a lobbyist. Fly first class. Hire your friends, neighbors and supporters. Take junkets around the world at taxpayer expense.
Of course, Donald can play by a different set of rules. Financially, he isn’t indebted to any particular person or group. If anyone can compete on this chess board, the “Don” might just be able to pull it off.
The second point he emphasized is a “hiring freeze for all federal employees and reduce the workforce through attrition.”
Not a bad idea at all. The military, public safety and public health agencies are exempted.
There are more than 2.8 million employees collecting government salaries. The Cato Institute posted in 2014 that federal employees had an average wage of $84,153 as compared to the average private sector wage of $56,350.
The overall compensation package (wages plus benefits) at that time was about $119,934, 78 percent higher than the private sector at $67,246.
I like his third point that says, “For every new federal regulation (created), two existing regulations must be eliminated.”
The Environmental Protection Agency will hate that so that’s a good thing. Businesses will like it and I see that as a positive as well.
Some of this can be done by executive actions so Trump can keep some heat off of Congress.
The fourth measure would be a five-year ban that prohibits any White House or Congressional official from becoming a lobbyist after leaving government service.
Go for it!
Number five is a lifetime ban on White House officials lobbying on behalf of a foreign government. Go for this one too!
His sixth and final measure to clean up government would be to establish a complete ban on foreign lobbyists raising money for American elections.
If we haven’t learned our lessons with the Clinton cartel, then we are in more trouble than we realize. Sounds like a more than reasonable move to me.
It’s quite possible a number of Democrats will cross the aisle on these issues and throw their support to the new “Don” and his cabinet. Most of these are common sense issues and for those Dems facing elections in the next two years, some cross-over votes make sense.
Trump has also listed in his contract five actions to restore security and the constitutional rule of law. Anything would be refreshing after the past eight years but several of these actions are desperately needed and should draw a lot of congressional support.
The first priority is to cancel every unconstitutional executive action, memorandum and order issued by Obama over his eight years in office.
We will see some negotiating here but his work is cut out for him.
His next move is to find a replacement for Justice Scalia’s seat on the Supreme Court and Trump has said more than once it will be a person who believes in and supports the U.S. Constitution.
The other three points deal with immigration, from sanctuary cities to suspending immigration from countries where we can’t properly vet the immigrant. There are going to be some tough calls to make.
As a country we must find some common ground and move forward.
Hopefully, the new “Don” and his cabinet will be up to the test.
—
Jimmy Terrell is a retired law enforcement official. He can be reached at ejterrell@gmail.com.
