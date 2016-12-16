Updated: Man killed in Braselton restaurant, suspect in custody

Alex Pace
Friday, December 16. 2016
A man was killed in a fight at a Braselton area restaurant last night.

Clint Roshan Ali, 34, died after being struck by a man in Jack's Bar and Grill on Hwy. 211, Hoschton. Ali owns the Shell station convenience store located near the restaurant.

Shortly after the Thursday night incident, the Braselton Police Department arrested suspect David Allen Digiacomo, 40, of Flowery Branch, for murder, aggravated assault and obstruction. He is booked in the Barrow County Jail.

This story previously said that Ali and a friend of Digiacomo had an altercation at the bar, but the altercation is now believed to have taken place earlier.

The friend reportedly told Digiacomo about it, and Digiacomo approached Ali, punching him in the head and causing him to fall to the ground.

"After he fell, he stopped breathing," said Braselton Police Chief Terry Esco.

It's unclear if Ali hit his head when he fell to the ground.

Ali was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton and died around midnight. An autopsy is being completed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
#1 SRS on 12/16/16 at 06:15 PM
Clint,
If you are listening, It was a priveledge to know you and be your friend.
You taught me how to cut an avacdo properly and shared laughs!
Please give my mom a hug while you are in heaven. I know as much of a pain you we're at times...my mom liked you 😌
I'm sorry this happened, so sooooo sorry 😪This should never ever ever ever f***ing have happened!!

Watch over your family and friends 🙏🏻
#1.1 Alex Roshan on 12/20/16 at 02:11 PM
Thank you. Appreciate the kind wards for my son.
#2 Tabitha Turpin on 12/18/16 at 07:47 AM
RIP Clint Its Not Gonna Be The Same Walking Into The Shell and you not there to aggravate me about my Security job, always calling me the beautiful police. Lol It's so sad and breaks my heart You will be missed by many....RIP
#3 Barb Haywood on 12/19/16 at 07:31 AM
Clint, I will miss you, You were a wonderful Person. Gentle and kind, as for work you kept one of the cleanest and best stocked stores I have ever been in. So many times I saw your kindness with your customers. You will be missed. To your family I am sending my prayers and strength.
#4 Boo Boo on 12/22/16 at 02:21 AM
Clint, I love you so much. I can't eat, I can't sleep, it's hard to breath at times,and it's certainly unbelievable that you're gone! You changed my life and left a mark on my heart and soul that no one could ever take away or replace! You were the truest to me although we went thru a few difficult times,you showed me the world n what it was like to be loved unconditionally and undoubtedly no matter what. You showed me what it felt like to be treated like a woman is supposed to be treated. N that store. . . We did it! We ran that thing like a boss! RIP my love. And Dad. . . Alex Roshan, He loved you the most, respected you way more than you'll ever know, and just wanted to make you proud. My prayers are with you and all my love is with him.
