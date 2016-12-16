A man was killed in a fight at a Braselton area restaurant last night.
Clint Roshan Ali, 34, died after being struck by a man in Jack's Bar and Grill on Hwy. 211, Hoschton. Ali owns the Shell station convenience store located near the restaurant.
Shortly after the Thursday night incident, the Braselton Police Department arrested suspect David Allen Digiacomo, 40, of Flowery Branch, for murder, aggravated assault and obstruction. He is booked in the Barrow County Jail.
This story previously said that Ali and a friend of Digiacomo had an altercation at the bar, but the altercation is now believed to have taken place earlier.
The friend reportedly told Digiacomo about it, and Digiacomo approached Ali, punching him in the head and causing him to fall to the ground.
"After he fell, he stopped breathing," said Braselton Police Chief Terry Esco.
It's unclear if Ali hit his head when he fell to the ground.
Ali was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton and died around midnight. An autopsy is being completed by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
If you are listening, It was a priveledge to know you and be your friend.
You taught me how to cut an avacdo properly and shared laughs!
Please give my mom a hug while you are in heaven. I know as much of a pain you we're at times...my mom liked you 😌
I'm sorry this happened, so sooooo sorry 😪This should never ever ever ever f***ing have happened!!
Watch over your family and friends 🙏🏻