Winder couple arrested on drug, gun charges

A married couple in Winder were arrested last week on drug and gun charges at their residence on East Wright Street following a citizen complaint.
After receiving the complaint of possible drug activity, police arrived at the home on Dec. 9 and identified Eddie Ramon Turner, 35, as a resident of the home. Turner was on felony probation for felony drug offenses.
Police were greeted by Turner's wife, 36-year-old Heather Turner, and when she opened the door police smelled "a strong odor" of marijuana coming from inside the home, according to a news release.
After obtaining a search warrant, police found a pistol caliber carbine rifle, a bag containing suspected cocaine, marijuana, prescription narcotics, digital scales and several mobile devices. The bag and its contents were located in a bathroom believed to be utilized by three young children who also reside in the home.
As a result of the search, both adults were arrested.
Mr. Turner has been charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug-related objects, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Mrs. Turner was charged with the same offenses, excluding possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
