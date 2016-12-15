Basketball: BCA teams making progress as holiday break arrives

As they head into the holiday break, the coaches for the Bethlehem Christian Academy boys and girls basketball teams are optimistic about the progress their teams have made through a tough 2-6 start.
The boys’ team is hoping to build off its 64-20 win at Westminster Christian on Thursday. The Knights got 15 points from Drew Peevy, 13 from Chase Roseland and 11 from Ray Peevy. Tristen Green added 8 points while Michael Tuscano had 5.
“Things finally came together for us in that game,” BCA coach Mike Elmankabady said. “(Green and Tuscano) were huge boosts for us in ways that simply won’t show up in the stat line. Michael did a great job of facilitating. Tristen was great on the boards and Chase was our catalyst defensively.”
The Knights weren’t as fortunate on Saturday night in a 66-54 loss to Briarwood Academy.
“They were a good opponent. They were big and physical and shot the ball well,” Elmankabady said. “Our offense is coming around, but our defense struggled to stop them.”
The Lady Knights also picked up a win Thursday, knocking off the Atlanta Girls School 45-12 in a GISA Region 1-AAA battle. That was followed with a 36-31 loss to Briarwood Saturday.
In the win over the Atlanta Girls School, Olivia Morgan recorded a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Bailey Brown led the scoring with 12 points to go along with 7 steals. Rebecca Doolittle had 6 points and 6 steals, and Catherine Doolittle chipped in with 5 points and 8 rebounds.
“Overall, we’re coming around,” BCA coach Karen Parker said of her team. “Some things are falling into place. We’re having to continue to rely on our speed and aggressiveness to get fast breaks and put up some baskets.”
The teams will return to action Jan. 3 at home against the Heritage School in a region contest.
