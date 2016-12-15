Softball: Sauls signs with Piedmont; Hawkins inks with Gordon

T.K. Sauls was the team captain for the Winder-Barrow High School softball team this season, and Lauren Hawkins could just as easily have been, according to Bulldogg coach Monty McClure.
So McClure was understandably proud last week as both players signed college scholarships to continue their playing careers — Sauls at Piedmont College, Hawkins at Gordon State College.
“Any time you have players sign college scholarships, there’s a certain amount of pride in knowing that you may have helped somewhere along the way,” McClure said. “With (Sauls and Hawkins), they were always at the field. They were always working to get better.
“They were really great teammates and were great examples of what we try to produce with Winder-Barrow softball.
“They both wanted to play college softball and now they have the opportunity to.”
Sauls, a second baseman, and Hawkins, a catcher and outfielder, were key parts of a Bulldogg team that finished third in GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA this fall and reached the state playoffs.
Sauls hit .269 with 25 hits, a home run and 11 runs batted during 2016, earning her a second-team all-region selection.
“It means a lot because I’ve had a lot of coaches and family pouring support into me, so I’m happy to make them proud,” Sauls said during the signing ceremony on Dec. 7.
“I got to go to (the Elite Eight) in Columbus my freshman year, and that was an amazing experience that not everyone gets to do. And we’ve been a playoff team every year since then.
“So we’ve left behind a legacy and hopefully the players behind us will pick up on it and improve on it.”
Hawkins, meanwhile, said she was thankful for the coaching she got, after starting softball at a later age, to get to this point.
She said she was proud of her accomplishments at Winder-Barrow and looking forward to the next chapter.
“We had our ups and downs, but we always pushed through and kept going and were able to have some success,” Hawkins said.
Sauls and Hawkins brought the signing total off this year’s Winder-Barrow team to four players and more are likely to follow, said McClure, who had several seniors.
“It’s just two more pieces we have to replace,” he said.
