Basketball: Lady Bulldoggs set for Myrtle Beach tourney

After a slow start, the Winder-Barrow girls basketball team appears to be hitting its stride just in time.
Fresh off a pair of blowout wins last weekend over Monroe Area and Lovett, the Lady Bulldoggs now turn their focus to next week’s 16-team Crescom Bank Holiday Invitational at Myrtle Beach, S.C., which will feature several top-rated programs from around the U.S.
“There’s going to be nowhere to hide against this competition,” Lady Bulldogg coach Brandon Thomas said Tuesday.
“The people that put the tournament on work hard to make a bracket with 16 good teams so it’s a great opportunity for us to go out and compete against some top-quality teams and players.”
Winder-Barrow (5-3), winners of four straight, will face Dreher High School of Columbia, S.C. at 3:30 p.m. Monday in their first game. The Blue Devils went 27-1 last year with a state title and are off to a 4-0 start this season, according to MaxPreps.
“We’ve got film on them and they’ll definitely be the biggest team we’ve faced so far this season,” Thomas said.
“They’ll play with a lot of athleticism and full court press on defense, which we haven’t seen much of this year, so it will be nice to play against a different style.”
The Lady Bulldoggs have faced mostly zone teams to this point and have had to adjust their offensive game plan accordingly.
They showed signs in recent games that they are beginning to become accustomed to the way teams are guarding them, walloping Monroe Area 66-24 on Friday and Lovett 64-33 on Saturday.
Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored her 1,000th career point against Monroe Area, and the Lady Bulldoggs also saw the return of point guard Chellia Watson, who missed five games with an ankle injury.
“She got in for a little bit (in the last two games) and it’s going to take her a while to get back to full speed,” Thomas said. “But she’s getting there and we’re getting better.
“We’re not going to Myrtle Beach just to show up. We are aiming to compete.”
