WBHS FFA wins national competition

A group of 11 FFA members from Winder-Barrow High School made history in October.
The group was the national winner in the Hall of States, which included exhibits from about 33 states.
Ashley Best, FFA adviser, said only first place was selected for the Hall of States.
It was the first time Winder-Barrow had claimed the top prize in the Hall of States.
The FFA chapter also was named a national three-star chapter, one of 12 selected in Georgia.
Winder-Barrow first won the top spot in Georgia’s exhibits to earn the exhibition spot at the national convention. The chapter won $2,500 at the state convention to help with expenses for the national gathering.
She explained the chapter members worked about a month on the exhibit before the state convention and then “tweaked” it in a couple of ways for the national show.
The FFA chapter established a booth centered around Georgia’s top 10 agriculture commodities, Zoe Demos, FFA reporter, said.
It included information about “live broilers,” Tristan Gable, senior at WBHS, said.
That was appropriate given Georgia’s history of production in that industry. “If we (Georgia) were a country, we’d be in the top five (chicken producers) in the world,” Tristan said.
The FFA members were all first-time attendees at a national convention.
The group included one freshman, two sophomores, five juniors and three seniors, Best said.
The booth also featured pecans, another major crop in Georgia and an agriculture word search, Demos said.
The booth featured student-made wooden keychains and Georgia peanuts as prizes.
The students had “a giant jar full of pecans and they had to guess how many pecans were in the jar,” Best said. The number of pecans in the jar was the subject of some discussion.
About 320 seemed to be the best guess. Tristan offered that number.
Best explained the group put its exhibit together in the spring of 2015. It had to provide a portfolio of all its activities during the 2015-16 school year before the state FFA convention.
The convention was held Oct. 17-22 in Indianapolis and included 64,000 FFA members. The WBHS chapter has about 320 members, Best said.
Bryanna Cash, Emily Whiddon and Madison Williams – all WBHS alumni – were awarded the American FFA degree at the convention. It is the highest individual honor awarded to FFA members.
The three are in college. Cash and Williams attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and Whiddon attends North Georgia University. All three are pursuing agricultural degrees, James Hale, FFA adviser, said.
