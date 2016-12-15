Hice, state legislators talk issues at chamber breakfast

In recent congressional meetings with President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence, Congressman Jody Hice of Georgia’s 10th District said Tuesday he and his colleagues have been told to “buckle up.”
Speaking to a crowded room at the Georgia Club during the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce annual “Eggs and Issues” breakfast, Hice highlighted some of the primary goals of the incoming administration and said it was critically important to accomplish those tasks.
“They’ve already got the 100-day plan lined up, the 200-day plan lined up and the 400-day plan on the way,” the Republican congressman said of Trump’s aggressive agenda as he prepares to take office Jan. 20.
“They’ve put the (U.S. House of Representatives) schedule for next year out already, and frankly it’s brutal, but we are excited about that.
“There’s so much work to do and I believe we have a window of opportunity now that we absolutely cannot squander. …There is a tremendous understanding and awareness that we’ve got to make things happen right now.”
As Republicans, who already control both houses in Congress, prepare to take over the White House as well, Hice said the top two priorities after the transition will be repealing and replacing outgoing President Barack Obama’s signature Affordable Care Act and major tax reform.
“The repeal part of Obamacare will be one thing, while the replace part will be another and there are going to be discussions and debates about how long those processes should take and what it’s going to look like,” Hice said. “I am pushing for a replacement, whatever that may look like, in this next Congress. There are some trying to push it out three years, but I think that would be disastrous for us to try to pass it off to the next Congress beyond this one.”
Hice added Senate Republicans would likely attempt to maneuver around a possible Democratic filibuster in those efforts. He also said Trump appears committed to eliminating the “regulatory burdens” placed on American businesses and said that regulatory agencies should not be entirely under control of the Executive Branch.
“The president appoints the heads of all these agencies and departments and we’ve created a monster where all the agencies do the bidding of the president,” Hice said.
“The only way to do away with it is a bill in the House, approved by the Senate and signed by the president. And therein lies the problem.
“We have not had a president willing to do away with and eliminate the regulatory actions of these agencies.”
State legislators speak
The audience at Tuesday’s breakfast also heard from state legislators, including Sen. Frank Ginn (R-Danielsville), Rep. Terry England (R-Auburn) and Rep. Regina Quick (R-Athens), about their thoughts on the upcoming legislative cycle.
Ginn said the state needs to continue to focus on workforce training in an effort to help spur more economic development.
Quick said the state needs to re-examined its education funding formula and come up with one that is “fair and equitable for all Georgians.”
When asked by a constituent about future income tax reductions in lieu of a higher sales tax, England said he would be reluctant to move too far in that direction at this time.
“When you look at our revenues following the economic recovery, sales tax has remained flat for about the last six years, which is concerning to me and others,” said England, who chairs the House appropriations committee.
“I hope that’s a result of people putting more money back into savings and paying down debt, but I suspect it’s also probably a shift over to more E-commerce.
“My inclination is for us to wait a little bit and see what’s going to happen with our sales tax revenues. Then if we do decide to do something, let’s be very cautious about it.”