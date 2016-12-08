Basketball: AHS boys top Hebron Christian

The Apalachee boys basketball team played another thriller Tuesday night, rallying for a 73-70 win on the road over Hebron Christian in a non-region contest.
Junior big man Derek Miller led the way for the Wildcats (4-1) with a double-double, scoring 21 points and recording 15 rebounds while adding 2 blocks and a steal that led to a slam dunk in the fourth quarter.
Miller scored the first 11 points of the final period for the Wildcats as they erased a 4-point deficit.
Omer Ahmed added 19 points with 4 assists and 4 rebounds and put the game away late, going 5-of-6 from the free throw line down the final stretch.
Ethan Morris had 10 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists, while Brandon Bannis chipped in with 10 points off the bench.
“They do a lot offensively that make them very difficult to guard,” Apalachee assistant coach Dan Woschitz said Tuesday night. “But we made the good defensive stops when we needed to. We really played tough half-court defense, and we’re happy with the way we’re building right now.”
Apalachee’s girls (3-1) did not play Hebron on Tuesday due to a scheduling conflict.
Both teams will resume action Friday when they travel to Jefferson.
Tip-off for the girls game will be at 7 p.m. with the boys to follow.
